Vietnam reports outbreak of H5N6 bird flu virus: OIE
March 19, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Vietnam reports outbreak of H5N6 bird flu virus: OIE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Vietnam reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N6 bird flu virus in a village in the northern province of Thanh Hoa, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday.

Over 350 birds were found infected by the virus in a village in Tinh Gia district last week, the Vietnamese agriculture ministry said in a report posted on the OIE website. This lead to the culling of a total of 670 birds, it said.

The outbreak follows a series of cases of highly pathogenic H5N1 virus found in birds in the southern part of the country earlier this year.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz

