Regulator extends period of Abraaj bid for Bisco Misr to December 24
December 9, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Regulator extends period of Abraaj bid for Bisco Misr to December 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s financial regulator on Thursday extended the offer period for UAE’s Abraaj Investment Management for Egyptian cake and biscuit maker Bisco Misr BISM.CA to December 24 to match the period of rival bidder Kellogg Co (K.N).

“Applying the principle of equal opportunity... the authority has no objection to extending the period of the offer,” the regulator said in a statement to the Cairo bourse.

Bisco Misr set off a bidding war with Kellogg by offering 82.2 Egyptian pounds ($11.50) per share, trumping Abraaj’s previous bid of 80.58 pounds ($11.27).

Reporting by Ali Abdellaty and Stephen Kalin, editing by Louise Heavens

