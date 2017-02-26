China says to invest $184 million in Guinea Bissau biomass plant

BISSAU - (Reuters) - China will invest $184 million dollars into a 30 kilowatt biomass power plant in Guinea Bissau, the Chinese embassy said on Sunday.

"The funds are meant for construction of a biomass plant fed by two generators each with 15 kilowatt capacity," an embassy statement said.

China will foot 93 percent of the bill for the project, while Guinea pays for the remaining 7 percent.

Guinea Bissau, a former Portuguese colony, suffers chronic power shortages that often leave its seaside capital Bissau in darkness.

China has pledged to put about $60 billion into African development projects. In 2015, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a multi-billion dollar development initiative at a summit in South Africa, saying it would boost agriculture, build roads, ports and railways and cancel some debt.

China has already built Guinea Bissau's national stadium, main parliament building and a government palace.