Presidential candidate Jose Mario Vaz shows his inked finger after voting in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

BISSAU (Reuters) - Jose Mario Vaz won Sunday’s presidential run-off election in Guinea-Bissau with 61.9 pct of votes, the West African nation’s elections commission said on Tuesday.

A former finance minister, Vaz, the candidate of the dominant African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), defeated Nuno Gomes Nabiam, an independent.