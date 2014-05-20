FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vaz wins Guinea-Bissau presidential run-off: elections commission
May 20, 2014 / 3:28 PM / 3 years ago

Vaz wins Guinea-Bissau presidential run-off: elections commission

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BISSAU (Reuters) - Jose Mario Vaz won Sunday’s high-stakes presidential run-off election in Guinea-Bissau, the West African nation’s elections commission said on Tuesday.

A former finance minister, Vaz, the candidate of the dominant African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), won 61.9 pct of votes, defeating Nuno Gomes Nabiam, an independent, who garnered 38.1 percent.

Guinea-Bissau’s last election in 2012 was abandoned after soldiers under army chief Antonio Injai stormed the presidential palace just days before another PAIGC candidate, Carlos Gomes Junior, appeared poised for victory in a scheduled run-off.

Sunday’s election was intended to end a transitional period that followed the military takeover.

“The electoral process was long, but the first round was crowned a success as was the second round,” Augusto Mendes, the president of the elections commission, said during the announcement of the results in the capital Bissau.

Turnout for the election was 78.1 percent, down from the nearly 90 percent recorded in last month’s first round vote.

Reporting by Alberto Dabo; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Alison Williams

