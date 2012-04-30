FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECOWAS slaps sanctions on Guinea-Bissau junta
April 30, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

ECOWAS slaps sanctions on Guinea-Bissau junta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANJUL (Reuters) - West African regional bloc ECOWAS said on Monday it had imposed sanctions on Guinea-Bissau after talks with the members of the military junta, aimed at restoring constitutional order in the country, broke down.

“These are targeted sanctions against junta leaders and diplomatic, economic and financial sanctions against the country,” an ECOWAS official said. “They went into effect at midnight, last night.”

ECOWAS said the junta rejected, among other things, a demand by the bloc that elections be set within 12 months. ECOWAS and junta representatives met in Gambia’s capital Banjul for the talks.

Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Jon Boyle

