FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GB Minerals to produce phosphates in Guinea-Bissau from 2018
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 11, 2015 / 7:02 PM / 2 years ago

GB Minerals to produce phosphates in Guinea-Bissau from 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BISSAU (Reuters) - Toronto-listed Canadian miner GB Minerals (GBL.V) said on Wednesday it has completed a feasibility study for a $200 million phosphates project in Guinea-Bissau that will start producing in 2018.

A two-month power vacuum in the coup-prone West African country delayed progress on several major deals and aid projects but a new government was installed in October. The start date is slightly later than the originally planned late 2017.

Delio Darsamo, country manager for GB Minerals, said on Wednesday that the Farim mine project has a 25-year timeframe for producing phosphates used to make fertilisers. Production is expected to be around 1 million tonnes annually.

Reporting by Alberto Dabo; Additional reporting and writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.