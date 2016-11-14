Guinea Bissau president says will dissolve government

BISSAU (Reuters) - Guinea Bissau's president said on Monday he would dissolve the government and appoint another soon, as part of a plan to end political deadlock that has gripped the country for over a year.

Prime Minister Baciro Dja was appointed in May to ease tensions that have paralyzed the West African country's political institutions since August 2015, the fourth prime minister in nine months. He has failed to win the full support of his ruling PAIGC party.

"I will dismiss this government and appoint without delay a prime minister who must form an inclusive government," President Jose Mario Vaz said.

"I hope to put an end to another episode of instability in our country."

It was not clear when the government would be dissolved and who would take over as prime minister.

The former Portuguese colony has seen nine coups or attempted coups since 1980. The turbulence has helped it become a major transit point for cocaine trafficked from South America to Europe.

Political rivals in September agreed to a road map to ease a crisis that has prevented parliament from agreeing budgets and blocked international aid to the poor, cashew-exporting country of 1.7 million.

The six-point plan, put together with the help of regional mediators, included a preliminary agreement to form a consensus government.