U.S. agents seize Bissau drug kingpin at sea

PRAIA (Reuters) - U.S. anti-narcotics officers have arrested the former navy chief of Guinea Bissau, wanted by Washington as a kingpin of the international drugs trade, in an operation off the coast of West Africa, two sources familiar with the operation said.

Rear Admiral Bubo Na Tchuto, who has been involved in several failed coups in the former Portuguese colony, was arrested along with four other people on a boat in international waters in a sting operation mounted by undercover agents, the sources said.

He was transported to Cape Verde, from where he would be sent to the United States for prosecution, the sources said. Na Tchuto was one of two Bissau Guineans designated as drug kingpins by the U.S. government in 2010, suspected of involvement in cocaine smuggling from South America.