Tim Draper wins part of U.S. 2nd bitcoin auction: Bloomberg
#Technology News
December 5, 2014 / 10:06 PM / 3 years ago

Tim Draper wins part of U.S. 2nd bitcoin auction: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Venture capitalist Tim Draper won part of the U.S. Marshals Service’ auction of 50,000 bitcoins, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The news wire agency said the Draper, who bid on behalf of Draper Associates, successfully bid for 2,000 bitcoins at Thursday’s auction. He did not disclose the price.

On Thursday, the U.S. government auctioned the 50,000 bitcoins confiscated during the prosecution of the alleged owner of Silk Road, an Internet black-market bazaar where authorities say illegal drugs and other goods could be bought.

It was the U.S. Marshals Service’s second such auction following one in June for almost 30,000 bitcoins seized during a raid on Silk Road in 2013.

Lynzey Donahue, a Marshals Service spokeswoman, said in a emailed statement that she cannot “confirm, deny or make any further announcements until the entire award process has concluded, including the completion of required financial transactions.”

Bitcoin prices were up 2.3 percent late Friday at $377.76.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Nate Raymond; Editing by David Gregorio

