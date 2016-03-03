FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iceland's Genesis launches first bitcoin mining fund
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 3, 2016 / 11:20 PM / 2 years ago

Iceland's Genesis launches first bitcoin mining fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Bitcoin logo is displayed at the Bitcoin Center New York City in New York's financial district July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Genesis Mining, which provides computer equipment to create bitcoins in the cloud, on Thursday launched the world’s first fund that invests in hardware used to create the digital currency.

Bitcoins are created through a “mining” process involving computer algorithms on equipment owned or rented out by companies such as Iceland-based Genesis. Bitcoins, which are worth more than $400 each, can be purchased from trading exchanges such as BitStamp and Kraken.

The Logos Fund was registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last week, Genesis said in a statement. The fund will issue “pooled investment fund interests” to investors in an offering expected to last more than a year.

Genesis will initially seed the fund with $1 million of its own capital, co-founder and Chief Executive Marco Streng said, adding that investors have expressed an interest in putting in $100 million.

The mininum investment for the fund is $25,000.

“The fund would be clearly focused on bitcoin mining, but we can also purchase bitcoins directly from the exchanges,” said Streng said in an interview.

Streng cited strong investor interest despite challenges facing the sector, whose profits have been pressured by growing competition.

More than $1 billion has been invested in bitcoin-related startups since 2013.

Bitcoin on Thursday traded at $416.01 on the BitStamp platform, down 1.8 percent.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.