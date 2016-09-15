FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Cyber-ratings firm BitSight raises $40 million, GGV Capital leads round
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 15, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Cyber-ratings firm BitSight raises $40 million, GGV Capital leads round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - BitSight Technologies, a firm that sells cyber security ratings on businesses to insurers, said on Thursday that it has closed $40 million in series C funding, in a round led by GGV Capital.

Previous investors that joined the round include Flybridge Capital Partners, Globespan Capital Partners, Menlo Ventures and Shaun McConnon.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it will use the funds to expand into new geographical areas, make acquisitions and invest in product development.

BitSight has raised $95 million to date.

Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.