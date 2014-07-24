FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Bizjet CEO pleads guilty to foreign bribery
July 24, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-Bizjet CEO pleads guilty to foreign bribery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The former chief executive of BizJet, the U.S. unit of aircraft repair company Lufthansa Technik AG, pleaded guilty on Thursday for his role in a scheme to bribe government officials in Mexico and Panama, the U.S. Justice Department said.

The former CEO, Bernd Kowalewski, is the third of the company’s executives to plead guilty to participating in the scheme. The company paid $12 million in 2012 to resolve related charges.

Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Sandra Maler

