British builder wins World Black Pudding Throwing Championships
September 14, 2015 / 7:51 PM / 2 years ago

British builder wins World Black Pudding Throwing Championships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ramsbottom, England - A British builder won the annual World Black Pudding Throwing Championships, an ancient competition with roots dating back to the 15th century Wars of the Roses.

Mark Cannon, 52, knocked down the most Yorkshire puddings from a 25-foot (7.6 meter) high plinth by hurling three black puddings, a type of sausage  made of congealed pigs’ blood, fat, meat and fillers that is a favorite in northern England.

The annual competition celebrates the rivalry between Lancashire and Yorkshire, which goes back to the  1400s when the houses of Lancaster  and York fought for the throne of England.

