AT&T to offer BlackBerry's new Android phone from Friday
November 2, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

AT&T to offer BlackBerry's new Android phone from Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An AT&T Logo is pictured on the side of a building in Pasadena, California, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc said on Monday it would offer BlackBerry Ltd’s new Android-powered smartphone in its retail stores in the United States and online from Friday.

AT&T said it would be the first U.S. carrier to offer the BlackBerry Priv, powered by Google’s Android mobile platform.

Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry’s move to launch an Android phone marks a shift away from its own BlackBerry 10 platform, which failed to regain market share ceded to Apple Inc’s iPhone and a slew of Android-powered devices.

BlackBerry also closed on Monday the acquisition of rival mobile software provider Good Technology Corp, which it bought for $425 million to boost its ability to help corporate clients manage smartphones running on different operating systems.

BlackBerry’s shares were up 1.8 percent at C$9.70 in afternoon trading in Toronto.

Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
