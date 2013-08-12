FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada says wishes BlackBerry well, no comment on speculation
August 12, 2013 / 5:09 PM / 4 years ago

Canada says wishes BlackBerry well, no comment on speculation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Blackberry smartphone is displayed in this August 12, 2010 illustrative photo taken in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian government on Monday said it wished BlackBerry Ltd well, but it would not speculate on the future of the smartphone maker after the company announced the creation of a committee to review its options.

“We recognize BlackBerry is exploring strategic alternatives to enhance its competitiveness; we wish (it) well. However, we do not comment on speculation,” said Sebastien Gariepy, a spokesman for Industry Minister James Moore.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper told Reuters in February 2012 that he wanted BlackBerry to grow “as a Canadian company.” Former industry minister Christian Paradis referred to the company as a “Canadian jewel” in December 2011.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

