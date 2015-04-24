BlackBerry considers closing Sweden operations

The Blackberry sign is pictured in Waterloo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

(Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd is considering closing its offices in Sweden, a move that would result in the loss of up to 100 jobs, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

“At this time, we are considering the closure of our offices in Sweden. Since this may impact approximately 100 employees, we are now initiating consultations with the employees’ trade unions,” the spokesperson said in an email.

BlackBerry had about 7,000 people as of Sept. 2014, according to the its website.

The company’s Toronto-listed stock closed little changed at C$12.62 on Friday.