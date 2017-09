Research in Motion (RIM) President and Chief Executive Officer Thorsten Heins introduces a new RIM Blackberry 10 device during the launch in New York, in this file photo taken January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

TORONTO (Reuters) - Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) were halted on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq late on Friday afternoon.

The company is due to report fiscal second-quarter earnings next week.