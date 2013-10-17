FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada withholds comment on Lenovo/BlackBerry report
October 17, 2013 / 8:04 PM / 4 years ago

Canada withholds comment on Lenovo/BlackBerry report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian government, which has expressed skepticism about Chinese purchases of sensitive Canadian firms, said on Thursday it recognized BlackBerry Ltd was exploring its options but withheld comment on reported interest by China’s Lenovo.

“We know BlackBerry is exploring strategic options to enhance its competitiveness,” said Industry Minister James Moore, who would have to approve any foreign purchase of BlackBerry. “We do not comment on that process. As for speculation, we have no comment.”

Lenovo, the large personal computer manufacturer, has signed a non-disclosure deal to examine BlackBerry’s books, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Gary Hill

