Samsung Electronics says has no plan to acquire Blackberry
January 15, 2015 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung Electronics says has no plan to acquire Blackberry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday that it had no plan to buy Canada’s Blackberry Ltd, denying a Reuters report on a takeover approach.

“Media reports of the acquisition are groundless,” a Samsung spokeswoman told Reuters.

Samsung recently offered to buy BlackBerry for as much as $7.5 billion, seeking its valuable patents as it battles Apple in the corporate market, according to a person familiar with the matter and documents seen by Reuters.

Blackberry said in a statement that it had not engaged in discussions with Samsung with respect to any purchase offer.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait abd Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
