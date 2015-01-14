BlackBerry options activity surges on Samsung approach report

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Options activity in BlackBerry Ltd jumped after a Reuters report that Samsung Electronics Co Ltd had approached the Canadian company about a possible takeover deal.

Call volume on BlackBerry options swelled to about four times normal after the report that Samsung had approached BlackBerry about buying the company for as much as $7.5 billion.

The value of BlackBerry calls, which allow the purchase of shares at a specified price in the future, soared, in some cases by several thousand percent. U.S.-listed shares rose 29.7 percent to close at $12.59 on Wednesday.

Calls that had been betting on BlackBerry shares rising above $12 were the most heavily traded. These had been worth 8 cents at the start of the day but were worth $1.31 by the close of trading, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The news also meant huge gains for some traders who bought calls earlier in the day.

There was a noticeable uptick in option buying in $11 calls expiring on February 20 as early as 10:03 a.m. EST (1503 GMT), with about 2,581 options purchased for an average price of about 18 cents, Ophir Gottlieb, chief executive of Los Angeles-based Capital Market Laboratories said.

This was followed by another wave of call buying starting at 10:24 p.m. EST when 843 more calls were bought for the same price, he said.

The options are now worth $2.11, or more than 10 times the price they were bought for, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“The volume is interesting, potentially improper, but not obviously so to me,” Gottlieb said.