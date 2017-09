A man walks by a Blackberry sign at the Blackberry campus in Waterloo, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holding Ltd’s (FFH.TO) plan to lead a consortium to buy BlackBerry (BB.TO) (BBRY.O) is credit negative for Fairfax but does not have rating implications, Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday.

Moody’s currently rates Fairfax as Baa3 stable.