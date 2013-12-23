FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blackberry CEO says Foxconn to share margin in deal: CNBC
#Technology News
December 23, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

Blackberry CEO says Foxconn to share margin in deal: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Blackberry logo is seen at the Blackberry campus in Waterloo, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd will share its profit margin with FIH Mobile Ltd, a unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn, after securing a minimum return, BlackBerry’s chief executive told CNBC television on Friday.

Asked what Foxconn gets from the deal, in which the world’s largest manufacturer of electronic products will take on inventory and manufacturing costs, BlackBerry CEO John Chen said: “Margin. We will get a certain amount of return. I‘m not going to be able to articulate that because this is a proprietary contract, and beyond that certain amount, they will start sharing with us on margins.”

Foxconn is the trading name of Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry.

(Corrects name of Foxconn unit)

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

