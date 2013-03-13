BlackBerry shares surge on huge order for new devices

People view the new Blackberry Z10 device at a Rogers store in Toronto February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO (Reuters) - BlackBerry shares surged on Wednesday after the smartphone maker said one of its established partners has placed an order for 1 million BlackBerry 10 smartphones, with shipments starting immediately.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said this order marks the largest ever single purchase order in BlackBerry’s history, indicating strong demand for its Z10 smartphones powered by its new BlackBerry 10 operating system.

The company’s Nasdaq-listed shares jumped 8 percent to $15.62 in afternoon trading, while its Toronto-listed stock rose 8.3 percent to C$16.06.