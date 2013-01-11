FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone says some customers hit by Blackberry problems
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 11, 2013 / 11:15 AM / 5 years ago

Vodafone says some customers hit by Blackberry problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Vodafone logo is seen on a Blackberry phone in London November 9, 2010. Vodafone. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Mobile operator Vodafone said on Friday some of its customers were not receiving emails via their Blackberry phones, and that it was working with the handset maker Research in Motion to rectify the problem.

A spokeswoman for Blackberry said it was looking into the issue but did not have any details. Commentators on Twitter also reported problems with the handset.

“We are aware that some BlackBerry customers are experiencing issues,” Vodafone said.

“Vodafone is working closely with Research in Motion (RIM) to restore full service as soon as possible. As soon as we have further information we will provide additional updates,” the British operator said.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.