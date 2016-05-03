FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aegon to buy BlackRock's UK pension platform, admin business
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 3, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

Aegon to buy BlackRock's UK pension platform, admin business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Dutch financial insurance company Aegon is seen in The Hague October 28, 2008. . REUTERS/Stringer

LONDON (Reuters) - BlackRock (BLK.N), the world’s biggest asset manager, on Tuesday said it had agreed to sell its defined contribution pension platform and administration business to Dutch insurer Aegon (AEGN.AS) for an undisclosed amount.

Aegon would acquire around 12 billion pounds in assets under management and 350,000 customers through the deal, creating a 30 billion pounds platform-based workplace savings business, the firms said in a joint statement.

BlackRock’s remaining 65 billion pounds in UK defined contribution business would be focused on investment management and look to provide services to Aegon’s clients.

“The pensions and investment landscape has changed significantly in the UK over the last few years,” said David Blumer, Head of BlackRock EMEA. “Aegon’s broad retail product and digital capabilities will best serve the increased demand from employers for holistic retirement solutions in the future.”

Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.