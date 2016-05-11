Top BlackRock bond investor slows emerging-market debt buying

Rick Rieder, Managing Director and top bond fund manager for BlackRock Inc., speaks at the Reuters Global Investment Summit in New York, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Top BlackRock Inc bond investor Rick Rieder on Wednesday said his team has slowed, but is not stopping, its purchases of emerging-market debt as it has become more difficult to find bargains.

Yet Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at the world’s largest asset management company, said he still thinks taking select risks will be rewarded in a world of slim returns and as U.S. economic growth has “crested.”

“We’re being a bit more conservative” on emerging markets, Rieder told Reuters. “The assets have done very well; the valuations are not as attractive as they were.”

Rieder has been executing a kind of “long/short” trade that magnifies his funds’ exposure to peripheral European government debt and corporate bonds, while betting against German government debt.

He said Spain, Italy and Slovenia could see the yields on their debt fall, meaning their bond prices would rise, while “German bunds have no value.”

Peripheral bonds will rally, he said, as the European Central Bank continues its monthly 80 billion euros of asset purchases and as investors seek opportunities to boost returns. Aggressive monetary policy in Europe has pushed rates to record-low levels.

Yet turning to emerging markets has limits, Rieder said, after a rally this year. Slowing growth in China is also a reason to be cautious.

The iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, a fund that tracks emerging debt markets in U.S. dollars, has returned 7 percent this year, through Tuesday, according to Lipper.

Holding U.S. debt means being exposed to the risk of rising interest rates eroding bonds’ value, Rieder said.

While Rieder says U.S. economic growth is about at its peak, he said the United States probably is not going into a recession and its economic growth will outperform much of the rest of the world.

Rieder also said he still likes Argentina’s markets three weeks after the country issued its first international bonds since its record 2002 default. But he warned that longer-dated debt had seen “speculation” that pushed prices to “very aggressive levels.”

Rieder said he favors Argentine debt of shorter maturities because those debts normally benefit more as economies improve.

New York-based BlackRock oversaw $1.5 trillion in fixed-income assets as of March 31. In addition to his role as chief investment officer for fixed income, Rieder manages the $29 billion BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Fund and the BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund, among others.