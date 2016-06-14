BlackRock's Rieder buying U.S. Treasuries despite rate risks

A BlackRock building is seen in New York June 12, 2009.

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Top BlackRock Inc investor Rick Rieder said on Tuesday he has been building up a stake in U.S. government debt even with the potential of an interest rate hike as early as July.

Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at the world's largest asset management company, told Reuters he has been adding exposure to 10- and 30-year U.S. Treasury securities over the last month.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries are still higher than on many non-U.S. bonds, he said in an interview. "Half the market is at negative interest rates. In a world of negative yield, U.S. 10 years look like a steal."

Rieder said markets have possibly underestimated the potential for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates in July, a move that would trim bonds' value. But Rieder puts the odds of such a hike at 20 to 25 percent.

"I think she's going to keep July on the table," Rieder said of Fed Chair Janet Yellen, noting that such a move would require strong employment numbers and no major disruptions from the June 23 British referendum on its European Union membership.

But the Fed will struggle to engineer even one or two rate hikes this year, he said, in part because momentum in the labor market has slowed.

U.S. economic data on Tuesday showed strong retail sales growth in May while a separate report showed a build-up of inflation pressures as import prices recorded their largest increase in just over four years.

The data could influence Fed officials, who are gathering for two-day meeting which began on Tuesday, to tighten credit faster.

New York-based BlackRock oversaw $1.5 trillion in fixed-income assets as of March 31. In addition to his role as chief investment officer for fixed income, Rieder manages assets that include the $29 billion BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Fund .