Markets have priced in 'half' the move of Brexit vote, BlackRock says

An electronic billboard advertisement encouraging Britons to vote ahead of the British EU referendum, is seen in London, Britain, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville - RTX2ED1K

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global markets have priced in ”half the move” should British voters ultimately decide to approve a June 23 referendum and leave the European Union, said Nigel Bolton, co-head of BlackRock’s equity funds business, at an investor day event in New York.

Bolton said that he has positioned his portfolios towards balanced, low-risk assets because the vote is “too close to call.”

The Euro Stoxx 50, an index of blue chip European shares, has dropped 7 percent over the last 5 days after polls showed that more voters plan on approving the referendum than originally expected.