Markets have priced in 'half' the move of Brexit vote, BlackRock says
June 15, 2016 / 2:41 PM / in a year

Markets have priced in 'half' the move of Brexit vote, BlackRock says

David Randall

1 Min Read

An electronic billboard advertisement encouraging Britons to vote ahead of the British EU referendum, is seen in London, Britain, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville - RTX2ED1K

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global markets have priced in ”half the move” should British voters ultimately decide to approve a June 23 referendum and leave the European Union, said Nigel Bolton, co-head of BlackRock’s equity funds business, at an investor day event in New York.

Bolton said that he has positioned his portfolios towards balanced, low-risk assets because the vote is “too close to call.”

The Euro Stoxx 50, an index of blue chip European shares, has dropped 7 percent over the last 5 days after polls showed that more voters plan on approving the referendum than originally expected.

Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

