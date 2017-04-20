FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BlackRock CEO says flows 'quite strong' into Q2: Bloomberg TV
#Business News
April 19, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 4 months ago

BlackRock CEO says flows 'quite strong' into Q2: Bloomberg TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's biggest asset manager, said on Wednesday the firm was in the "best position it's ever been in" and second-quarter flows remained "quite strong".

BlackRock earlier reported a 31 percent jump in quarterly profit and Larry Fink said he was particularly pleased about the broad-based nature of demand, with net inflows across all product areas, client types and regions.

While second-quarter flows into BlackRock's funds were positive, investors were now looking for company earnings to justify further stock market gains, he told Bloomberg TV.

Fink also said the firm was looking at three or four tech-related acquisitions, without giving details.

Reporting by Simon Jessop and Maiya Keidan; editing by Carolyn Cohn

