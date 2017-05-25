FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says global growth accelerating
#Business News
May 25, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 3 months ago

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says global growth accelerating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, takes part in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in New York, U.S., February 8, 2017.Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said global growth was accelerating and that corporate earnings were keeping pace with higher stock prices.

"Stay in equities," he said on Thursday in response to a question at the asset manager's annual shareholders meeting. "They're going to be a good place for awhile."

The remarks are a break in tone for Fink from more dour statements on the U.S. stock market's prospects in recent months.

Fink also said he expected wage growth to continue, following conversations with corporate executives who say they struggle to find the right workers.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

