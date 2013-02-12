FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackRock names Morgan Stanley banker as CFO
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
February 12, 2013 / 11:46 PM / in 5 years

BlackRock names Morgan Stanley banker as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest money manager, named Morgan Stanley’s Gary Shedlin as its next chief financial officer to succeed Ann Marie Petach.

Shedlin, who is currently vice chairman-investment banking at Morgan Stanley, has been a long-term adviser to BlackRock and served the company on most of its significant strategic transactions.

He has previously worked with Citigroup and Lazard Ltd.

Shedlin will join the company on March 11 and work with Petach until the company reports its current-quarter results.

Petach is joining BlackRock Solutions as a senior managing director, the company said.

BlackRock shares closed at $238.86 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.