FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackRock debuts U.S. ETF for China-listed stock after MSCI snub
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
June 15, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

BlackRock debuts U.S. ETF for China-listed stock after MSCI snub

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A BlackRock building is seen in New York June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/File Photo

(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc is introducing its first U.S.-listed exchange-traded fund providing access to mainland Chinese markets, the world’s largest asset manager said on Wednesday.

The debut of the New York-based company’s iShares MSCI China A ETF comes the day after index provider MSCI Inc said it would not add some Chinese-listed stocks, known as “A shares,” to its key emerging market index on concerns about foreigners’ ability to invest in China and withdraw money when the market is stressed.

Martin Small, who leads the BlackRock ETF franchise iShares’ U.S. unit, told Reuters that he was confident the fund could function in China’s current markets. BlackRock decided to offer the product independently of MSCI’s process for considering A shares, he added.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.