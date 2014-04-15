FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock CEO Fink's pay totaled $22.9 million in 2013
#Money
April 15, 2014 / 10:02 PM / 3 years ago

BlackRock CEO Fink's pay totaled $22.9 million in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chairman and Chief Executive of BlackRock Laurence Fink speaks during a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest money manager, paid Chief Executive Officer Laurence Fink $22.9 million in compensation last year, up 13.4 percent from $20.2 million the year before.

Total compensation for Fink included a base salary of $500,000, a $9.85 million cash bonus and $12.4 million in stock awards, according to the company’s proxy filed on Tuesday.

Fink is also chairman of New York-based BlackRock, which manages $4.3 trillion in assets. The company earlier this month announced a reorganization of its senior management ranks, with plans to shift at least 10 senior executives into new or expanded roles in June as it works toward an eventual succession plan for Fink, 61.

The reorganization does not include any changes to the roles of Fink or President Rob Kapito.

BlackRock is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
