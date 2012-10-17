FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackRock ETF price cuts could cut revenue by up to $40 million
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 17, 2012 / 2:06 PM / in 5 years

BlackRock ETF price cuts could cut revenue by up to $40 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the world’s largest money manager, said Wednesday that recently announced price cuts to the fees on some of its exchange-traded funds would likely lower its annual revenue by $35 million to $40 million.

But the revenue losses could be erased by growth in new, low-cost ETFs which were also introduced this week, BlackRock president Robert Kapito said.

“We expect to see incremental flows that will over time more than offset potential revenue impacts,” Kapito said on a call with analysts on Wednesday. (Reporting by Aaron Pressman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.