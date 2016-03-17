FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

BlackRock investor sees value in emerging markets after Fed decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds a press conference following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting in Washington March 16, 2016.REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) portfolio manager said Thursday that he continues to see value in emerging-market bonds from Asia to Latin America a day after the Federal Reserve left rates unchanged and acknowledged global economic risks.

Amer Bisat, a portfolio manager within the New York-based company’s fixed-income group, said he likes the value in Mexican, Indonesian, and Argentinian markets. He also said he has started “engaging” in Brazil’s markets given the cheapness of some of the country’s bonds.

“The fact that the Fed is worried about emerging markets is a good thing,” Bisat said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

