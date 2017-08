The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York City, U.S., October 17, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc's (BLK.N) iShares exchange-traded fund business has taken in $100 billion in new cash this year, a pace faster than its record-setting 2015 haul, the fund company said on Thursday on Twitter.

The company said it crossed the milestone on Wednesday. The iShares ETFs took in $130 billion in 2015 but did not top $100 billion until late November that year, the company said.