FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German watchdog slaps 3.25 million euro fine on BlackRock
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 20, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

German watchdog slaps 3.25 million euro fine on BlackRock

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German financial market watchdog Bafin has imposed a 3.25 million euro ($3.47 million) fine - the regulator’s largest ever - on investment manager BlackRock for publishing faulty corporate voting rights disclosures.

“The incorrect or late disclosures were attributable to a mistaken interpretation of German disclosure rules and related to a number of German large cap issuers,” Bafin said in a statement on its Internet site on Friday.

Bafin said BlackRock had accepted the fine and had itself come forward to clarify errors and introduce changes to prevent similar violations of the rules in future - positive behavior that Bafin took into account when setting the level of the fine.

Other asset managers were likely to come forward in the coming months, seeking a clean slate from Bafin ahead of much tougher fines being imposed under revised EU disclosure transparency rules that come into force in November, said Jochen Kindermann, a lawyer at Simmons & Simmons in Frankfurt.

“The mistakes that asset managers have made are often the result of Germany’s complex interpretation of the disclosure rules,” Kindermann said, adding that the new rules should be simpler for companies to uphold.

The incentive to clear up problems now is also driven by an obligation on Bafin to publish the names of companies that commit violations under the new rules, which the regulator has been loath to do up to now.

“The ‘name and shame’ concept is something completely new to Germany,” Kindermann said.

($1 = 0.9361 euros)

Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.