FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackRock resumes issuing new shares in gold ETF
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 7, 2016 / 1:33 PM / a year ago

BlackRock resumes issuing new shares in gold ETF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The BlackRock sign is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) said on Monday it had resumed issuing shares in its physically backed gold exchange traded fund (ETF) after it was suspended on Friday amid high demand.

Global economic uncertainty has spurred the biggest buying spree for gold ETFs in five years and helped gold prices rally to their highest in 13 months on Friday. [GOL/]

iShares Gold Trust (IAU) IAU.N has registered additional shares with the Securities and Exchange Commission, BlackRock said.

IAU’s assets under management have surged by $1.4 billion to $8 billion since the start the year.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.