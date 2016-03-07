BlackRock resumes issuing new shares in gold ETF

The BlackRock sign is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) said on Monday it had resumed issuing shares in its physically backed gold exchange traded fund (ETF) after it was suspended on Friday amid high demand.

Global economic uncertainty has spurred the biggest buying spree for gold ETFs in five years and helped gold prices rally to their highest in 13 months on Friday. [GOL/]

iShares Gold Trust (IAU) IAU.N has registered additional shares with the Securities and Exchange Commission, BlackRock said.

IAU’s assets under management have surged by $1.4 billion to $8 billion since the start the year.