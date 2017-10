MILAN (Reuters) - BlackRock (BLK.N) cut its stake in Italian insurer Unipol (UNPI.MI) to 0.324 percent from 5 percent following a capital increase that will see Unipol taking over loss-making peer Fondiaria-Sai FOSA.MI, the market regulator said on Friday.

Italian stock market watchdog Consob added Norges Bank has a 2.1 percent stake in Unipol.