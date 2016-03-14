FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
March 14, 2016 / 5:30 PM / in 2 years

Stock rally looks excessive given uncertainty: BlackRock strategist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The four-week rally in U.S. stocks is “beginning to look a bit excessive” given global economic uncertainty, BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Global Chief Investment Strategist Russ Koesterich said on Monday.

A decline in Chinese exports cast doubt on the strength of global trade, Koesterich said, yet U.S. stocks continue to trade with fewer price swings as measured by the popular VIX volatility index .VIX.

That fact “suggests the potential for a rise in volatility, which would imply another bout of stocks selling off,” said Koesterich in a commentary posted online. “March may have come in like a lamb, but the lion may be lurking.”

BlackRock, the New York-based asset management company, oversaw $4.6 trillion in assets globally as of Dec. 31, 2015.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bernadette Baum

