FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackRock says global markets still quite fragile
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
April 18, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

BlackRock says global markets still quite fragile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A BlackRock building is seen in New York June 12, 2009. BlackRock has agreed to buy Barclays Global Investors to create the world's biggest asset manager, BlackRock Global Investors, in a $13.5 billion deal that British bank Barclays hopes will put to rest concerns about its capital. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

(Reuters) - Global markets remain “quite fragile” despite a powerful rally in the first quarter, Laurence Fink, chief executive of BlackRock Inc, said on Wednesday.

“I would still qualify the market to be quite fragile,” Fink, who runs the world’s largest money manager, said on a call with analysts.

Large investors have begun to move some assets from cash and short-term bonds to equities and longer-term debt, a shift known as “de-risking,” Fink added. But there has yet been no “major shift” in investor attitudes, Fink said.

Reporting By Aaron Pressman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.