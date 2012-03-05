FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Floating price won't destroy money funds: BlackRock
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
March 5, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 6 years ago

Floating price won't destroy money funds: BlackRock

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The $2.7 trillion U.S. money market mutual fund industry could survive in a smaller form if regulators insist on floating share prices, a senior BlackRock Inc official said.

“We think there will be some shrinkage, but we don’t think it would eliminate the product,” Barbara Novick, vice chairman of BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager, told Bloomberg News in an interview on Friday.

The statement comes as regulators are considering several proposals to reform money market funds, which needed government backing during the recent credit crisis. Such backing can no longer be offered.

Under one plan, money market funds would give up their fixed price of $1 per share, and share prices would vary like those of other types of mutual funds. Under another proposal, the $1 share price would remain but the funds would have to set aside capital to cover losses, and investors would not be permitted to withdraw all their money at once.

Some of BlackRock’s money market competitors, including Federated Investors Inc and Fidelity Investments, have argued that eliminating the $1 fixed share price would destroy the industry. Federated has threatened to go to court to block such proposals.

Reporting By Aaron Pressman; editing by John Wallace

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.