BlackRock's Obsidian fund extends losses this year

(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc’s $1.9 billion Obsidian hedge fund posted a negative 7.5 percent year-to-date return through March 4, HSBC data showed.

The fund was down 4 percent in January, according to an estimate the hedge fund had provided to investors, suffering its worst start to the year in its nearly 20-year history.

The fund, which is led by Stuart Spodek, fell 0.14 percent in 2015.

BlackRock was not immediately available for comment.