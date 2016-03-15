FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock to exit real estate business in Poland
March 15, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

BlackRock to exit real estate business in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager said it has sold all its investments in the real estate business in Poland and will close its Warsaw office effective May 31.

The company will continue to monitor the Polish market using resources within Europe and the exit will not affect its retail mutual funds business in Poland, a BlackRock spokesman told Reuters.

CIJ Journal reported earlier that the company offloaded its last office investment in Warsaw’s flagship Rondo 1 tower for about 300 million euros.

At the end of 2014, the company had $22 billion in real-estate assets under management.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
