BlackRock restructuring allows company to invest in core areas: CEO
#Business News
April 14, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

BlackRock restructuring allows company to invest in core areas: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said that a restructuring announced on Thursday will allow the company to focus on growing areas, including sustainable investing.

As it released lower first-quarter earnings, BlackRock said it took a charge of $76 million to “simplify” the company in a restructuring that included job cuts. Fink told Reuters the company would also be hiring for its exchange-traded funds and alternatives business, a grouping that includes hedge funds, as well as investments in technology. In a wide-ranging interview, Fink also said the U.S. is entering “an uncertain earnings environment.”

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
