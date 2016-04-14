BlackRock restructuring allows company to invest in core areas: CEO

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said that a restructuring announced on Thursday will allow the company to focus on growing areas, including sustainable investing.

As it released lower first-quarter earnings, BlackRock said it took a charge of $76 million to “simplify” the company in a restructuring that included job cuts. Fink told Reuters the company would also be hiring for its exchange-traded funds and alternatives business, a grouping that includes hedge funds, as well as investments in technology. In a wide-ranging interview, Fink also said the U.S. is entering “an uncertain earnings environment.”