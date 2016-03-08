Rieder's Strategic Income Fund cut all net euro, yen, pound exposure in February

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Fund (BASIX.O) managed by closely watched investor Rick Rieder cut all of its net exposure to the euro, Japanese yen and British pound in February, according to a BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) report on Tuesday.

The nearly $30 billion mutual fund, which has wider latitude than most bond funds in choosing among fixed-income investments, lifted its net exposure to the U.S. dollar from about 80 percent at the end of January to 100 percent at the end of February.

Exposures to the euro, pound and yen - which totaled 16 percent of the portfolio at the end of January - fell to 0 percent or negative figures by Feb 29, according to the report.