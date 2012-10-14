FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackrock shares undervalued: Barrons
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 14, 2012 / 3:33 PM / 5 years ago

Blackrock shares undervalued: Barrons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO)

(Reuters) - Shares of BlackRock (BLK.N), the world’s largest investment manager, have had a tepid go of it. They are up only 4 percent this year, versus the nearly 14 percent gained by the S&P 500.

But the stock is poised to rally in the next year, possibly handing investors a 16 percent return, according to a story in Barron’s on Sunday.

Shares have underperformed, Barron’s says, in part because of the way Vanguard and Charles Schwab charge lower fees. There is also the rampant speculation that BlackRock founder and Chief Executive Laurence Fink may become the next U.S. Treasury secretary if President Barack Obama wins a second term.

Barron’s said BlackRock has been improving its equity-fund performance and it is working on a new strategy that could involve fee cuts in ETFs, which are poised to grow 12 percent annually to 2025.

Reporting By Michelle Conlin; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.